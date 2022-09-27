27 September 2022, 19:21

Kazakh PM Smailov meets with UAE delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov met with a UAE delegation led by Governor of the country’s Central Bank Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting focused on the issues of attracting investments, strengthening contacts of business circles of the two countries as well as cooperation in the banking sphere.

The delegation also included Mubadala and ADQ officials.

Photo: primeminister.kz











