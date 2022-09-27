Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
Kazakh PM Smailov meets with UAE delegation
27 September 2022, 19:21

Kazakh PM Smailov meets with UAE delegation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov met with a UAE delegation led by Governor of the country’s Central Bank Khaled Mohamed Balama Al Tameemi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting focused on the issues of attracting investments, strengthening contacts of business circles of the two countries as well as cooperation in the banking sphere.

The delegation also included Mubadala and ADQ officials.

Photo: primeminister.kz





Related news
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakhstan and Croatia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
Abu Dhabi to host World Volunteer Conference
Read also
Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements
Kazakh PM arrives in Yerevan for working visit
Ecology Ministry to announce soon comprehensive plan of water sector’s development
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
Kazakhstan to implement several projects to increase transit transportations
What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan?
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive