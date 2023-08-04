Kazakh PM Smailov meets with med-sized business reps

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Government Head Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with entrepreneurs from Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Ulytau regions, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Premier.

Speaking at the meeting, Marat Karabayev, industry and infrastructure development minister, reported that Kazakhstani enterprises are able to increase manufacturing products’ supplies to the domestic market by more than $46bn, with growing demand for oil and gas engineering products, construction materials, clothing, fertilizers, and so on.

It was said that the country’s government is taking measures to develop infrastructure, providing concessional financing, and concluding offtake contracts within which domestic producers can receive tax benefits, subsidies, and other support measures.

During the meeting, the medium-sized business representatives spoke about their activities and raised a number of problematic issues. Projects for construction of a plant for metal products galvanizing with a capacity of over 40 thousand tons products per year, cattle breeding complex for 10 thousand heads of cattle with a slaughterhouse, cold storehouses, and meat processing and sausage products selling, and so on were discussed.

In addition, the issues of development of resort areas of lakes Alakol and Balkash were considered in detail.

For his part, Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov stressed that Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, and Ulytau regions have great potential to develop medium sized business, with state support measures provided to up to 17 thousand projects over the past three years.

«Entrepreneurship demonstrates good dynamics. The share of SMEs in the economy has risen to 36.5%, and the number of people engaged in the sphere by 18%,» said Smailov.