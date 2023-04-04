Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM Smailov meets with Chevron Corporation’s leadership

    4 April 2023, 19:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Chevron Corporation’s leadership, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.

    During the meeting with Nigel Hearne, Executive Vice President of Chevron Oil, Products and Gas, and Clay Neff, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, the realization of future expansion and wellhead pressure management at the Tengiz oilfield as well as measures for increased capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s pipeline system, ensuring employment, and the development of the Karachaganak oilfield were under discussion.

    Kazakh Premier Smailov pointed out that this year marks 30 years since the establishment of the joint enterprise Tengizchevroil.


    «The Tengiz project is one of the most successful projects realized in Kazakhstan since 1993. Over these years, Tengizchevroil has greatly contributed to the development of our country’s economy. The government seeks further effective cooperation,» said the Kazakh PM.

    For their part, the Chevron senior officials confirmed their readiness to work on strengthening the strategic partnership with Kazakhstan on the existing and promising areas.

    Nigel Hearne said that over 30 years the company has worked hard with its partners, attracting the technical expertise, technological solutions, and investments, as well as continuously worked on improving its performance.


    He noted that Kazakhstanis make up over 90% of Tengizchevroil’s personnel, attributing it to the company’s investments in human.

    Attending the meeting were also Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev and KazMunayGas Board Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazMunayGas Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan Tengiz
