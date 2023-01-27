Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM Smailov launches new plant in Shymkent

    27 January 2023, 19:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov took part in the inauguration of a plant for flat glass constructions processing and production in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

    The plant with a capacity of around 800 thousand square meters of glass constructions a year received KZT3.4 billion in state support under the Economics of Simple Things program. Boasting modern European equipment, the plant is to receive raw materials from Orda Glass Ltd in Kyzylorda region.

    It is expected the new plant to work for the domestic market as well as for exports supplying products to Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

    In his speech, Smailov noted that the number of competitive plants is on the rise with every passing year.

    «The state provides them with all-round support, creating new jobs and improving the wellbeing of our citizens,» he said.

    The total investment cost of the new plant is KZT5.8 billion. Over 260 people are to be employed at the plant.

    «In general, the plant will have a positive impact on the social and economic development not only the region, but the entire country,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

