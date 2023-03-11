Kazakh PM Smailov instructs to strengthen construction control measures to ensure seismic safety in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As part of his working visit to Almaty, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on further social and economic development of the city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

In his speech, Smailov noted that over the past 10 years salaries remain below the average in the country.

According to him, work on raising the incomes of the population is directly related to the implementation of measures to curb inflation.







Speaking about the development of engineering infrastructure, the head of the Kazakh government noted its deterioration with water supply networks worn out by 56%, sewage networks by 57%, and electricity networks by 60%.

During the meeting, it was noted that 22 schools for 37 thousand places are to be constructed as part of the Comfortable School national project to reduce their shortages.







Special attention was placed on the issues of seismic safety. According to him, the tragedy occurred in Turkiye and Syria should be a big lesson for the country, especially for Almaty.

«The administration of the city needs to take into account the mistakes in developing social, engineering, and transport infrastructure made during the city's construction. Special attention should be attached to the number of floors and density of construction projects keeping the historic and cultural heritage,» he said.











