    Kazakh PM Smailov holds telephone conversation with Russian counterpart

    11 January 2022, 20:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    Mikhail Mishustin extended his congratulations to Alikhan Smailov on being appointed the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The sides expressed readiness to further strengthen strategic partnership both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

    Prime Minister Smailov stressed the Kazakh Government is strongly committee to deepening of strategic partnership with the Russian Federation. He went on to express hope for maintaining intensive and regular dialogue on the whole spectrum of bilateral agenda.

    The issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were discussed during the telephone conversation.

    Russia is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. In 2021 the two-way trade grew 30% and reached $19,5 billion.


