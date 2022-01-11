Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM Smailov holds telephone conversation with Russian counterpart

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2022, 20:05
Kazakh PM Smailov holds telephone conversation with Russian counterpart

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Mikhail Mishustin extended his congratulations to Alikhan Smailov on being appointed the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The sides expressed readiness to further strengthen strategic partnership both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Prime Minister Smailov stressed the Kazakh Government is strongly committee to deepening of strategic partnership with the Russian Federation. He went on to express hope for maintaining intensive and regular dialogue on the whole spectrum of bilateral agenda.

The issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) were discussed during the telephone conversation.

Russia is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. In 2021 the two-way trade grew 30% and reached $19,5 billion.


Kazakhstan and Russia   Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman