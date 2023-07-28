Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM Smailov holds talks with heads of Chinese companies

    28 July 2023, 20:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Mi Enhua, Chairman Xinjiang Hualing Industry and Trade (Group) Co, and Jinlong Yao, Chairman of Shanxi Meijin Energy Co, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

    According to Smailov, areas such as development, trade, agriculture, logistics, energy, and so on, in which China’s Xinjiang Hualing operates, are of priority for the Kazakh economy, thus holding great potential for establishing mutually beneficial cooperation.

    The Kazakh PM noted that the Kazakh government is ready to provide support for investment initiatives of Xinjiang Hualing Group.

    At the meeting, Mi Enhua expressed confidence in further cooperation with Kazakhstan and readiness to jointly carry out different projects.

    As part of the visit of the Chinese delegation, the Trade and Investment Ministry of Kazakhstan and Xinjiang Hualing Industry and Trade (Group) Co. signed a memorandum of understanding to implement investment projects in agriculture.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

