    • Kazakh PM Smailov holds meeting on Akmola region’s development

    20 July 2022 21:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting on the issues of the implementation of the tasks given by him during the working visit to Akmola region on May 27, 2022, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The meeting looked at the work ongoing to make the region switch to modern selection methods, toughen sanitary requirements for slaughtering livestock, and stimulating a supply of raw materials to meat processing enterprises.

    The issues of agricultural subsidy programs’ funding, creation of a single digital platform on record keeping of agricultural vehicles, construction of a CHP in the city of Kokshetau, and many more were under discussion.

    Concluding the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted that the implementation of the tasks on Akmola region and other regions given as part of the working trips should be under special control.




    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Akmola region #Government of Kazakhstan #Prime Minister of Kazakhstan #Construction
