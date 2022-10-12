12 October 2022, 15:35

Kazakh PM Smailov chairs meeting on gas sector development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired a meeting on the comprehensive development of the gas sector of the country, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, First Energy Vice Minister Murat Zhurebekov, and Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on the prognosis for gas provision until 2030 as well as measures to stimulate development of new gas reserves and to increase commodity gas production.

In line with the Head of State’s instruction, an improved model contract on subsoil use providing for a number of regulatory and fiscal preferences will be introduced. This will enable to activate the realization of the current and perspective projects in the gas sector as well as increase the resource base of commodity gas at least by 7.7bn cubic meters.

The Kazakh government considers price intensives to buy gas, meaning 1-3bn cubic meters more gas produced.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Prime Minister approved the Energy Ministry’s and QazaqGaz’s approaches to the development of the resource base and tasked to activate the comprehensive work in this area.

The meeting also focused on the gasification of the northern and eastern regions of the country. Smailov instructed to elaborate possible technical solutions and prepare the corresponding roadmap in detail.













Photo:primeminister.kz