Kazakh PM Smailov calls to step up work on removing trade barriers in EAEU

3 February 2023, 16:10
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An upward trend in the EAEU economic performance was stated at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh Prime Minister, Alikhan Smailov, the EAEU industrial output stood at $1.5 trillion in 2022, with Kazakhstan accounting for over $100 billion rising by 1.1%. The EAEU countries’ agricultural output increased by more than 5% last year, with Kazakhstan seeing the biggest increase of over 9%.

Smailov went on to say that the Eurasian integration potential is not fully harnessed, calling to focus more on practical implementation of the measures, development strategy of the EAEU until 2025 and EAEU treaty, especially eliminating barriers to mutual trade.

He added that despite the current upward trend in removing barriers there are still customs control elements, there is in fact no national treatment in public procurements, sanitary, veterinary restrictions and so on are widespread,

«All this does not let our countries’ business to benefit fully from the Union,» said Smailov.

According to him, priority should also be given to the formation of smooth trade flows in the Eurasian Economic Union.


News