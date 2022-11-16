Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan

    16 November 2022, 09:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Chairman of the Board of Skoda Transportation Didider Pfleger met in Astana for discussing the prospects of launching a number of projects on manufactue, technical maintenance and modernization of railway and urban public transport, Kazinform learnt from the prime minister's office.

    Alikhan Smailov expressed confidence that the German company will successfully implement the given projects in Kazakhstan with the consideration of tax and customs preferences offered to investors in our country. In this regard, he proposed to consider an opportunity of creating a high localization and full-cycle production.

    «Machine-building sector has been in spotlight of the Kazakhstan government. We are interested in cooperation with foreign partners. We deem it possible to attract domestic machine-building companies to the implementation of joint projects,» Alikhan Smailov said.

    In turn, Didier Pfleger noted that his company is ready to enter new markets and views Kazakhstan as a promising partner for localization and development of its productions.


