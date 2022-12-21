Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov had a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Council for Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current economic situation in Kazakhstan, measures the Government should take to lower inflation, introduce OECD standards into education and healthcare and national economy in general as well as the plans of work for the upcoming year.

In addition, Alikhan Smailov and Sir Suma Chakrabarti exchanged views on the issues of attracting investment and international agenda.





Photo:primeminister.kz