Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation

21 December 2022, 14:11
Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov had a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Council for Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed current economic situation in Kazakhstan, measures the Government should take to lower inflation, introduce OECD standards into education and healthcare and national economy in general as well as the plans of work for the upcoming year.

In addition, Alikhan Smailov and Sir Suma Chakrabarti exchanged views on the issues of attracting investment and international agenda.


Photo:primeminister.kz

Related news
$8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM
Inclement weather predicted for Kazakhstan
KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023
Теги:
Read also
$8bln worth agreements to be signed during Kazakh President’s visit to Uzbekistan - Deputy PM
President extends condolences over passing of prominent Kazakhstani scientist
Media space should meet any demands of society – Tlegen Abishev
KMG considering test shipment of oil to Germany in Jan 2023
Turkic Council should play role in resolution of inner conflicts – Halil Akinci
Time for Beautiful Voices - Christmas Day at Astana Opera
Anna Danilina reaches 2022 W25 Tauranga quarterfinals
Government discusses demonopolization of rail cargo services
News Partner
Popular
1 President sets tasks aimed at monetary policy’s effective implementation
2 Tens of residential buildings, school and airport left without heating in Kostanay
3 Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants
4 S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit over 3-month high amid winter wave
5 OPEC Fund approves over $500 million in new global development support

News