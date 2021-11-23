Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM sets certain tasks at Government meeting

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 November 2021, 12:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh PM Askar Mamin set certain tasks concerning the development of local content, Kazinform reports.

The local administrations are assigned to step the work of regional commissions for control over local content through maximized attraction of local business to their activities.

Mamin noted that purchases of subsoil users are the big platform with huge potential for the development and support of home manufacturers. He charged Energy, and Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministries, Samruk Kazyna Fund to ensure conclusion of voluntary agreements with subsoil users. The Industry and Energy Ministries, National Chamber of Entrepreneurs are tasked to elaborate all necessary issues concerning conclusion of offtake contracts between subsoil users and domestic producers.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Economy   Kazakhstan  
