Kazakh PM, ROSATOM Dir Gen meet in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 November 2019, 15:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met today with Director General of Russia’s Rosatom State Corporation Alexey Likhachev, Kazinform learnt from the PM’s press service.

«Cooperation in nuclear sphere holds an important place in the bilateral relations between our countries. Today we jointly work on a wide range of issues,» said Askar Mamin.

Five joint uranium mining enterprises are operating in Kazakhstan to date: JSC JV Zarechnoye, LLP Karatau, JSC JV Akbastau, LLP JV SMCC,LLP JV Khorasan-U. In 2018, these companies produced 8,427 tonnes of uranium (38.8% of the total uranium output) and 6,645.8 tonnes in January-September 2019.

The sides discussed the course of implementation of the comprehensive programme of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation in peaceful use of atomic energy, state and prospects of interaction in uranium production and enrichment, scientific-research and innovative development as well as the issues related to the IAEA LEU Bank.

