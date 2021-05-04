Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM reveals plan to support SMEs affected by COVID-19 restrictions

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 May 2021, 11:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2021 comprehensive economic recovery plan includes over 60 additional measures to support SMEs, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin told a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Noting that the SME development is the key to ensuring sustainable economy, the Kazakh PM said that the huge constructive work is ongoing to create the best possible conditions for businesses to develop dynamically.

He added that the small- and medium-sized businesses have been affected by the pandemic, noting that to that end, the Government and Atameken national chamber of entrepreneurs as well as the regional Entrepreneurs’ Councils immediately address and make appropriate decisions on the most pressing issues of concern to businesses.

According to Mamin, the work done allowed for the updating of the 2021 comprehensive economic recovery plan including over 60 additional measures to support SMEs affected by the restrictions.

The measures include reducing the burden on businesses through tax breaks and assistant in tax administrations, concessionary financing access expansion, simplification of State procurement access as well as entrepreneurship deregulation.


