    Kazakh PM receives Kyrgyzstan FM

    29 October 2020, 21:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin received visiting Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev, the PM’s official website reads.

    The PM noted importance of realization of the agreements the states concluded earlier, including the 2020-2022 Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Cooperation Complex Program. The sides debated the state and prospects for cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transit and transport, logistics, water and energy spheres, and cooperation in minimizing negative impacts of the pandemic.

    Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the meeting.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
