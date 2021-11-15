Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM prioritizes agro-industrial complex development directions

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 November 2021, 17:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin briefed on the country’s agro-industrial complex development priority directions.

The PM stressed that Kazakhstan ranks among five countries of the world with the most agro-industrial complex development potential. «The first task is to provide food security amid the pandemic. The second is to develop export potential,» the PM told journalists. He noted that the tasks set are interconnected.

The PM said that dealing with price regulation, especially, for socially important goods there are 29 items of goods of great importance for the people of Kazakhstan. 11 of them are provided by 100%, 12 by 80%, 6 by 50%. The PM mentioned that it is essential to provide these goods at least by 80% to ensure food security. Mamin also said that there is a certain plan on each direction.


