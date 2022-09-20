Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM presents investment projects worth over $6.5bn in UAE

    20 September 2022, 16:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As part of his visit to the UAE, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Emirati Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, Smailov noted that Kazakhstan and the UAE have established constructive political dialogue and reached an exemplary level of bilateral cooperation to which regular high-level contracts contribute.


    «The United Arab Emirates is the main trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the region. The Emirates are the top Arab country in terms of trade turnover with Kazakhstan,» said the PM.

    The Kazakhstan-UAE mutual trade turnover stood at $709mln in 2021, rising by almost 50% compared to the previous year.


    Last year, the inflow of investment from the UAE to Kazakhstan rose by 43%, reaching $250mln.

    The Kazakh PM presented Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan a list of perspective investment projects to the tune of over $6.5bn.

    Following the meeting, a number of bilateral interdepartmental documents in the field of ecology, trade, culture, and education were signed.


    In his turn, the Emirati Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister highlighted the special significance of the visit to strengthen and expand the cooperation between the two countries.

    He noted that Kazakhstan is one of the leading partners of the UAE in Central Asia and expressed interest in carrying out joint projects in the banking sphere and agriculture, including sugar and diary production.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

