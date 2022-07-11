Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM predicts youth to make up 80% of working population in 2030

    11 July 2022, 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By 2030, 80% of the working population will be youth under 30. Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov announced such a prediction, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Employment is the focus of the government. As known, 300-400 thousand children have been born in the country since 2000, marking an improvement in the demography. The elder ones of working age make up 60% of the country's total workforce. The figure is set to reach 80% by 2030. That is, around 1 million jobs need to be created for the youth,» the Kazakh PM wrote.

    In order to create equal starting conditions for successful employment of the citizens, the mechanisms under consideration are as follow: yearly employment of around 100 thousand young people at plants, additional pay, and a differentiated social package for the youth sent to regions by revising the «To a village with a diploma» and «Youth practice» programs, and allocation of grants to support youth entrepreneurial initiatives.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
