Kazakh PM praises pace of housing commissioning countrywide

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov gave an instruction on Tuesday to take necessary steps to timely put into service the planned volume of housing and utility infrastructure in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year 15 million square meters of housing is forecast to be commission in the country allowing up to 138,000 families improve their living conditions. In general, since the beginning of the year positive dynamics of the pace of housing commissioning has been observed. In the past five months Kazakhstan has commissioned 4,7 million square meters of housing for some 39,000 families,» Prime Minister Smailov said at the Tuesday meeting of the Cabinet.

He reminded that the Government had mapped out new approaches to the domestic housing policy allowing to increase the affordability of housing for citizens and improve their living standards.

The work is underway, according to Smailov, to adopt the Concept of development of housing and utility infrastructure for 2026. «Given the importance and social focus of the measures taken it is necessary to ensure effectiveness, timeliness and quality of all new approaches and mechanisms,» he stressed.

Prime Minister Smailov instructed the Ministry of Industry to ensure qualitative and prompt work on the bill related to new approaches in the housing policy together with the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament.

He also urged the Ministry and regional authorities to assume necessary steps to timely put into service the planned volumes of housing and utility infrastructure.



