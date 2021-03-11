Kazakh PM points out main economic development drivers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan reports further dynamics of economic development in February as compared to January,» Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin said.

«Most of the basic indicators are improving. Today, the real sector of the country's economy demonstrates stable positive dynamics. The main drivers of economic development are the manufacturing industry, construction sector, including the commissioning of housing, and agriculture, which have shown stable and steady growth since the beginning of the year,» Askar Mamin told the Government meeting. According to him, the service sector is gradually recovering.

«There is seen also a positive trend in food production, light industry, including production of clothing, and leather products, chemical industry, metallurgical industry, including non-ferrous metals production, mechanical engineering, and pharmaceuticals. On March 4, 2021, a meeting of the OPEC + Monitoring Committee took place. It was agreed to let Kazakhstan increase daily oil production to 20,000 barrels per day. These measures will let increase the growth rates in the mining sector,» the Prime Minister noted.

The PM also briefed on strong growth in coal production at + 4.5%.