    Kazakh PM outlines main tasks in agriculture

    2 December 2020, 10:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Primer Askar Mamin has outlined the tasks facing the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan at a government session on Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Among the tasks facing the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan Mr Mamin outlined a 2.5fold rise in labor productivity as well as a doubling of export of agricultural products, 70% of which need to be processed.

    According to the Kazakh PM, the digitalization of the entire agricultural sector is the key to reaching those tasks, which could lead to reduced costs, higher quality and competition.

    Mr Mamin said that digitalization is to benefit over 100mln hectares of agricultural land costing KZT50bn of investments through a PPP.

    He also added that the process has already helped crop-raising and animal husbandry get up to 20% more yields and livestock products, reducing the farmers’ costs by more than 15%.

    In conclusion, the Kazakh PM gave an instruction to the Agriculture and Digital Development Ministry and administrations of the regions to develop within a month a roadmap to carry forward with digitalizing the agricultural sector.

    He also instructed to complete the work on digitizing land relations, ensuring transparency of land registrations, and reduction of the time for issuing land documents from one year to 20 days.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

