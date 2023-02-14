Kazakh PM orders to halve inflation by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov ordered the Kazakh Government to halve inflation by yearend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the traditional government’s meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Smailov stressed each minister, akim of a region as well as heads of national holdings and companies should take consistent measures to improve the well-being of Kazakhstanis through earned income growth and creation of qualitative workplaces.

The Premier noted it is necessary to search for effective solutions to achieve the priorities in terms of socioeconomic issues.

«Contribution of each region to ensuring the sustainable and qualitative economic growth of the country is of paramount importance,» Smailov said.

He drew attention of the akims of the regions it is detrimental to stabilize socially important food staples’ prices.

Alikhan Smailov also ordered the Kazakh government to halve inflation to 9.5 per cent by yearend.

He went on to point out the importance of enhancing financial discipline and state budget cost effectiveness.



