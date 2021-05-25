Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM on financing of employment roadmap implementation

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2021, 12:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin spoke about the implementation of the employment roadmap at today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pointing out that the employment roadmap proved effective in ensuring jobs and increasing the well-being of the people, the Kazakh PM stated that the measures to expand the program were adopted in line with the Head of State’s instructions.

This year, as part of the roadmap’s implementation special attention will be placed on creation of permanent jobs through infrastructure projects, entrepreneurship promotion, and agriculture development.

Infrastructure projects worth KZT127.5bn, including construction and repairs of roads, medical, and education facilities, will be carried out in the region. It is planned to fund business projects worth KZT22.5bn through micro-financing firms with participation of Atameken and regional administrations.

He added that KZT50bn will be provided to develop entrepreneurship in the regions, and KZT100bn – to fund agro-industry investment projects through Baiterek.


