Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakh PM, Omsk oblast governor hold talks

    1 October 2021, 20:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with Omsk oblast governor Alexander Burkov, the PM’s press service informs.

    The sides debated pressing issues of Kazakhstan-Russia cross-border cooperation in trade and economic, industry, agro-industrial complex, transit and transport, tourist, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Special attention was paid to development of river traffic along trans-border river Yertys.

    It is planned to increase river freignt volume fourfold by 2025 up to 1 mln tons a year.

    As stated there, Kazakhstan is the largest trade and economic partner of Omsk oblast. The sales for January -July 2021 made USD 192,3 mln that is 26.6% more against the same period of 2020.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Economy Russia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays