    Kazakh PM names primary goals amid coronavirus pandemic

    13 October 2020, 11:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has talked about the primary goals for the country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the Tuesday’s session of the Government, Kazinform reports.

    At the session, Premier Mamin told the Cabinet that the situation in the global economy remains rather tricky and will entail long-term consequences for labor efficiency and ramp-up of output.

    «Our priority goals at this point are to mitigate the effects of the crisis on people and curb economic damage for the short-term,» Mamin said at the session.

    To this end, in his words, additional funds have been earmarked in the revised republic budget to fight the novel coronavirus, support real economy and ensure social welfare benefits.

    The head of the Government suggested approving the revised forecast of the socioeconomic development of the country and voting for the revised 2020 republican budget.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Economy
