Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM meets with Turkish Defense Minister

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 October 2020, 18:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Kazakh PM.

During the meeting, the Head of the Kazakh Government underscored the high level of cooperation established between Kazakhstan and Turkey.

Mr Mamin noted that a practical cooperation between the countries within the UN, ICO, OSCE, and CICA between the countries is being developed alongside the constructive bilateral dialogue.

The meeting discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in military training, defense and industry complex as well as a number of investment projects the Turkish companies are implementing in Kazakhstan in the defense and industry complex.

Attending the meeting were Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Beibut Atamkulov.

