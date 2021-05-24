Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM meets with people hit by forest fire in Ridder city

    24 May 2021, 09:09

    RIDDER. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the city of Ridder as part of his visit to East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The Head of the Kazakh Government met with those affected by the forest fire Ridder city battled on May 10 and inspected building of housing for them.

    During the meeting, Askar Mamin stated that all families affected by the fire in the city will be given new housing in no time, noting that the Government and Governor’s Office of East Kazakhstan region took all necessary measures to carry out the Head of State’s instructions.

    30 new houses are built in the new Botanika’s residential neighborhood at the expense of the Government’s reserve funds for eliminating impacts of disasters. Each house’s area is 80 sq.m, with a 0.1-hectare plot.

    A total of KZT557.5mln was provided to address the consequences of the forest fire in the city of Ridder, with companies such as OblShygysZhol, VK Invest Company, QK Sunqar, Vostokvzryvprom, and Kazprofstroy Holding involved.

    The building works are set to be completed by August 15, with all necessary engineering infrastructure in place.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region Government of Kazakhstan Incidents Construction Kazakhstan
