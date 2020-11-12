Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM meets with new Director of Asian Development Bank in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 November 2020, 13:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has received the newly appointed Chairman of the Asian Development Bank of Kazakhstan Nariman Mannapbekov, Kazinform cites the press service of the PM.

The meeting discussed the prospects for further cooperation of Kazakhstan and the Bank on projects to develop infrastructure, SME, healthcare and to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the Kazakh economy.

The Asian Development Bank has provided loans worth over $5.1bn for state finance, infrastructure, energy development projects as well as projects in public services, and other areas since 1994.

The Bank provided $50mln to fund technical assistance projects in transport and agricultural complexes, education, healthcare, and SME development. It allocated funds to the tune of $628mln to carry out private sector projects in transport, public services, husbandry, and so on in the country.

