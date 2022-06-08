Kazakh PM meets with heads of foreign companies

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime MInister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held meetings with the leadership of General Electric and Citigroup as well as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) ahead of the 34th plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

While meeting General Electric CEO for Russia and CIS Bela Ferenczi the perspective areas of strategic partnership between the Kazakh government and GE in energy, health, aviation, as well as projects for modernizing the existing and constructing new generating capacities were discussed.

«Kazakhstan takes interest in long-term cooperation with strategic partners such as General Electric. We are to maintain the established traditions of partnership and develop new points of cooperation,» said Smailov.

Speaking with ADB Vice President Ashok Lavasa, the strategic nature of bilateral interaction was noted.

«The Bank has been supporting the Kazakh economy for 28 years and our partnership still develops. Since then, mutually beneficial cooperation within many projects has been established. We highly appreciate the contribution the ADB makes to develop Kazakhstan,» said the Head of the Kazakh government.

The sides discussed the issues of realizing joint projects in the gas sector, logistics, energy, and health as well as new areas of cooperation in years to come.

During the talks with Citigroup Managing Director David Livingstone, the issues to decarbonize and develop a green economy were considered.

«Over the past 30 years, Citibank Kazakhstan has been proved to be one of the reliable corporate banks of the country, become the backbone for many international corporations operating in Kazakhstan. Taking that into account, we are ready to consider prospects for implementing new mutually beneficial projects,» said Smailov.



