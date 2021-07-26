Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM meets with delegation from Astrakhan Region

    26 July 2021, 17:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with the delegation from the Astrakhan Region, Russia, led by its governor Igor Babushkin.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the pressing issues of cross-border cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in trade and economic, investment, industrial, transit and transport, touristic as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    In order to step up mutual trade, the sides paid utmost attention to the prospects of establishing a center of cross-border trade. This year the dynamics of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Russia is being actively revived. In January-May 2021 the two-way trade has already increased by 26.2% and totaled $8.6 billion. Exports from Kazakhstan to Russia have grown by over 40%. The ultimate goal is to step up the trade turnover up to the level of 2019 when it made $20 billion.

    At the meeting, Premier Mamin also suggested expanding the cooperation in shipbuilding sphere given that the Astrakhan Region is renowned for its extensive experience in it.

    It was noted that the sides may also cooperate in tourism and the possibility of launching a cruise along the Caspian Sea linking the cities of Aktau and Astrakhan was discussed.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA