    Kazakh PM meets with CPC General Director to eye further cooperation

    27 May 2022, 12:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and General Director of JSC Caspian Pipeline Consortium Nikolai Gorban met this week in order to discuss the issues of further cooperation on transportation of Kazakhstani oil bound for export, Kazinform cites primeminsiter.kz.

    During the meeting the sides noted that at present restrictions on carrying capacity of a pipeline have been lifted and oil intake from Kazakhstani shippers has been restored in full. All buoy mooring devices are in operation.

    Prime Minister Smailov said the Kazakh side is pleased that all damaged buoy mooring devices have been repaired and the restrictions have been lifted. It allowed to restore oil production in Kazakhstan in full, he added.

    He went on to underline the importance of further accident-free and uninterrupted operation of the CPC pipeline.

    CPC pipeline offers the fastest way to export Kazakhstani oil from Tengiz, Karachaganak and Kashagan oilfields. It bears to remind that 53.1 million tons of Kazakhstani oil were exported via CPC in 2021. The period of January-April 2022 have already seen the transportation of 18.7 million tons of oil.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

