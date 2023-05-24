Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM meets Power International Holding Chairman in Doha

    24 May 2023, 10:54

    DOHA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with Power International Holding Chairman Moutaz Al Khayyat to discuss development of investment projects in spheres such as medicine, agriculture and tourism, Kazinform learnt from the Prime Minister’s press service.

    Power International Holding is one of the biggest Qatar-based conglomerates which was involved in building large facilities on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The holding focuses on construction, agriculture, industry and healthcare.

    The Kazakh Prime Minister said all these sectors are of top priority for the country’s economy. Kazakhstan has a solid potential to bolster mutual beneficial cooperation. He also added that Power International Holding became a flagship in establishing and developing ties between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

