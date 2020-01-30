Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM meets his Belarusian and Moldovan counterparts

    30 January 2020, 20:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Kazakh Government Askar Mamin held bilateral meetings with prime ministers of Belarus Sergei Rumas and Moldova Ion Chicu, who had arrived in Almaty to attend the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the Digital Almaty forum, acdcording to primeminister.kz.

    Negotiations with the Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas were devoted to the issues of bilateral cooperation in the investment, industrial, agricultural, energy, transit and transport, military-technical spheres, as well as within the framework of integration associations.

    «Today, relations between Kazakhstan and Belarus are a successful and effective model of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. An intensive political dialogue has been established between our countries, deep economic ties have been built, and cooperation in all areas of cooperation is developing effectively,» Mamin said.

    The two countries are successfully implementing joint projects in the field of industrial cooperation. Among them are the assembly of BelAz mining equipment on the ground of KazBelAz JV, production of combines on the ground of Agromashholding and the MAZ vehicles on the ground of Hyundai Trans Auto LLP, as well as the production of elevators at the Alatau Lift Building Company.

    The prime minister of Kazakhstan expressed interest in building up production cooperation and increasing the level of localization of joint production in Kazakhstan.


    At the meeting with the Prime Minister of Moldova Ion Chicu, the prospects of bilateral economic cooperation and interaction in the EAEU format were discussed.

    «A confidential and open political dialogue has been established between our countries; trade and economic cooperation and cultural and humanitarian ties are being strengthened. The regularity of meetings between the top officials of our states at various regional venues testifies to their mutual interest in strengthening the Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation,» Mamin said.

    About 70 legal entities, branches and representative offices with Moldovan participation operate in Kazakhstan to date.

    The Kazakh PM noted the existence of significant potential for enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Moldova in trade, economic, investment, agricultural and other fields.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
