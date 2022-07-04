Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM meets heads of Russian major companies

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 July 2022, 15:37
YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov who is paying a working visit to Yekaterinburg has held a number of meetings with the chiefs of major Russian companies, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.

Thus, at the meeting with Director-General of KAMAZ PJSC Sergey Kogogin, the sides discussed the implementation of new projects, supply of equipment, and launch of the centers for maintenance of commercial equipment.

Sergey Kogogin informed Alikhan Smailov about the current activity of his company, implementation of joint projects, and expressed readiness of KAMAZ PJSC to fulfill all the obligations undertaken before.

Prime Minister Smailov said that joint projects with KAMAZ PJSC became the first to be implemented under the Joint Action Program in the field of Kazakh-Russian Industrial Cooperation.

According to the Kazakh Prime Minister, Kazakhstan creates all conditions to ensure a favorable business climate: special economic and industrial zones are operating, beneficial lending and lease financing are offered by the development institutes, and governmental support and preferences for investors have been formalized in legislation.

Alikhan Smailov also met with President of Russian Copper Company Vsevolod Levin. The parties discussed the implementation of new projects in the mining sector.

Thus, Aktobe Copper Company plans to implement four projects on the construction of underground mines by 2024. The total cost of the projects is 190 billion tenge.

Vsevolod Levin told Alikhan Smailov about the industrial activity of Russian Copper Company in Aktobe region and the plans to implement projects at Koksay deposit in Zhetysu region and at Aidarly deposit in Abai region.

Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of the development of Koksay and Aidarly deposits for Kazakhstan. He said that Kazakhstan is interested in the production and further processing of raw materials and the manufacture of value-added products.


