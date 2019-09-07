Kazakh PM Mamin meets with Russian counterpart Medvedev

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from his press service.

During the working trip, Mamin held a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev. The Heads of Government discussed the topical issues of strategic partnership and prospects for further development of trade and economic, investment and interregional cooperation.

While in the Russian capital, Mamin met with CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, Chairman of the Board of Vnesheconombank Igor Shuvalov, Chairman of the Board of JSC Russian Railways Oleg Belozorov and Chairman of the Board of Rusgeology Holding Sergei Gorkov. The sides touched upon the ways of developing investment cooperation, implementation of joint i nfrastructure projects, development of e-commerce market and interaction within the EAEU.