Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM Mamin meets with Russian counterpart Medvedev

    7 September 2019, 21:24

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Moscow, Kazinform has learnt from his press service.

    During the working trip, Mamin held a meeting with Chairman of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev. The Heads of Government discussed the topical issues of strategic partnership and prospects for further development of trade and economic, investment and interregional cooperation.

    While in the Russian capital, Mamin met with CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, Chairman of the Board of Vnesheconombank Igor Shuvalov, Chairman of the Board of JSC Russian Railways Oleg Belozorov and Chairman of the Board of Rusgeology Holding Sergei Gorkov. The sides touched upon the ways of developing investment cooperation, implementation of joint infrastructure projects, development of e-commerce market and interaction within the EAEU.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA