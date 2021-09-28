Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM Mamin meets with Bashkir President Radiy Khabirov

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 September 2021, 15:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has held a meeting with Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting focused on the current state of and prospects for interaction in the context of further strengthening of Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership.

The Kazakh PM noted the huge potential for greater cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bashkortostan in the trade and economic field, investment, transport and logistics, energy, agro-industrial complex, industrial cooperation, and so on.

In the period from January to July 2021, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Bashkortostan rose by 20.2% compared with 2020 and stood at $200mln.

The countries are considering opening a direct flight between Nur-Sultan and Ufa.

The meeting also focused on development of interregional cooperation as well as interaction on rational use and protection of water resources of the transborder Ural River.

As part of Bashkir President Radiy Khabirov’s visit to Kazakhstan meetings with the Kazakh President, Senate Speaker, Governor of West Kazakhstan region, participation of the Kazakhstan- Bashkortostan Business Forum, visits to the AIFC, Digital Government Office are scheduled.


