Kazakh PM Mamin instructs to improve quality of training

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin stressed the importance of further improving the quality of training, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A huge systemic work to develop the higher education area is ongoing. The universities have academic and managerial autonomy at legislative level,» said Mamin.

In addition, the head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers highlighted the importance of further improving the quality of training professionals, introducing mechanisms for accountability of universities for the quality of student training.

Earlier the Kazakh PM tasks to take all necessary measures to provide rural settlements with drinking water and to achieve this year’s targets.

«The task is to ensure all people are provided with clean drinking water by the end of 2025. Its solution is envisaged in Nur Otan party’s program and within the national project for development of regions. By the end of this year villages will be provided with drinking water by 91.8% and cities by 98%. Moreover, work to ensure the rest rural settlements are provided with quality drinking water will underway,» said the Kazakh PM.