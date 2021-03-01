Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM Mamin holds talks with Roscosmos Director General

    1 March 2021, 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin received Director General of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    The parties discussed topical issues of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in the space sphere, including the further development of the Baikonur cosmodrome and the formation of a medium-resolution Earth remote sensing space system.

    Particular attention was paid to the project for the creation of Baiterek joint space rocket complex («Nazarbayev launch»).

    The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat Mussin.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan Space
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    3 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    4 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    5 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA