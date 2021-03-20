Kazakh PM Mamin congratulates Kazakhstan on Nauryz

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Nauryz holiday, Kazinform has learnt from his press service.

In his congratulatory message, Premier Mamin extended his heartfelt congratulations on Nauryz which is considered by the people of Kazakhstan as the beginning of new year and awakening of the nature.

The Prime Minister noted that Nauryz symbolizes the energy of growth and future instilling hope in the hearts of people. The ancient traditions of Nauryz are transmitted from generation to generation. During Nauryz holiday people take care of each other, plant trees and help those who need their help.

After attaining the independence the celebration of Nauryz has gained special meaning of strengthening peace and ensuring unity in the multinational Kazakhstan. It is one of the most favorite holidays among Kazakhstanis regardless of their nationality, language and religion.

«I wish all Kazakhstanis kindness, well-being, and prosperity. Let every family have a lot of happy and bright days!» the message reads.



