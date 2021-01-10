Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakh PM Mamin casts vote in parliamentary elections

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2021, 08:07
Kazakh PM Mamin casts vote in parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament and the Maslikhats this morning, Kazinform reports.

Prime Minister Mamin arrived at the polling stations number 138 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, which is located at the building of the Astana Concert Hall. Askar Mamin was one of the first to discharge his civic duty.

photo

At this pointб the elections is underway in 12 regions of Kazakhstan. Of 10,060, 8, 141 polling stations have already opened their doors. Polling stations in 12 countries are also already opened to voters.

photo


Government of Kazakhstan   Parliament   Majilis   Elections in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023