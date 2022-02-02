Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM, Lukoil President discuss investment projects in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 February 2022, 14:00
Kazakh PM, Lukoil President discuss investment projects in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with President of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov. The sides discussed the state of and prospects for the implementation of joint investment projects in hydrocarbon exploration, production and transportation as well as oil and gas refining, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Special attention was placed on the further development of the Karachaganksk project as well as the implementation of Kalkamas more and Khazar, Khvalynskoye, Tsentralnaya, Zhenis, and Al-Farabi. Smailov boted the importance to maximize the use of the local content by Lukoil and to use modern environmentally clean technologies when implementing projects within Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Investment Staff discussing the outcomes of the investment attraction target indicators in 2021 and the plans for 2022.

