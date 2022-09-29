Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM, Lukoil CEO debate development of joint oil and gas projects

    29 September 2022, 12:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, primeminister.kz reads.

    The sides debated development of joint projects in geological exploration, and oil field development, rigs updating logistics and taxation issues.

    Smailov said that the Government of Kazakhstan is ready to work further and define new promising directions for cooperation.

    In his turn, Alekperov noted that company is interested in further expansion of investments in Kazakhstan and development of new projects.


    Photo: primeminister.kz




    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people