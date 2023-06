Kazakh PM lays flowers at monument to Aliya Moldagulova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov laid flowers at the monument of Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova and observed a minute of silence in honor of the soldiers who died in the Great Patriotic War, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Earlier Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov expressed his congratulations on the Victory Day to the Kazakhstanis.