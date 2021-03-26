Kazakh PM launches production of KIA cars in Kostanay

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip to Kostanay region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin inspected the implementation of investment projects in the automotive industry and agricultural machinery production, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.
The head of government together with the President of KIA Motors Russia and CIS LLC Kim Jin-Ha took part in the opening ceremony of the KIA production line at the SaryarkaAvtoProm LLP plant. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to produce 20 thousand KIA vehicles per year. The level of localization of products will be increased to 50% through the use of small-unit manufacturing technologies, including welding and painting of bodies.
«Automotive industry is one of the strategically important directions of industrial development of Kazakhstan, and it shows positive dynamics every year,» Mamin said.
On an area of 36 thousand square meters, automated lines were installed for laser cutting, bending, painting and welding of metal, the production of plastic products, interior parts, thermal noise insulation, conveyor assembly, etc. The equipment was purchased through the financial instruments of the Industrial Development Fund JSC. In the near future, the localization center will produce more than 1,200 items of components for agricultural machinery, as well as the automotive industry of the brands Kirovets, Essil, Lovol, Pottinger, Deutz-Fahr, JAC, Chevrolet etc.
The issues of increasing the localization of agricultural machinery production in Kazakhstan were considered at the meetings with the management of the Peterburgsky Tractorny Zavod JSC, the Belarusian Gomselmash JSC and the Italian SDF Group.
As a result of the negotiations, 9 documents were signed on the implementation of joint projects in the automotive industry, incl. industrial assembly agreements, investment agreements and special investment contracts in the presence of Askar Mamin.