Kazakh PM launches Hyundai  automobile manufacturing in Almaty

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 October 2020, 17:17
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin gave a start to Hyundai automobile manufacturing in Almaty, the PM’s press service informs.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea Sung Yun-mo, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Beibut Atamkulov, presidents of Hyundai Motor Company Motor Lee Won-hee and Astana Group Nurlan Smagulov took part in the opening ceremony held by TV link up.

The plant capacity at the first stage is expected to reach 30,000 cars a year, at the second stage it will hit 45,000 cars a year. The total amount of investments exceeds KZT 28 bln. More than 1,000 workplaces were created.

