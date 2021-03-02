Kazakh PM, Kyrgyz President debate trade and economic coop issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin met with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, who is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

The sides debated pressing issues of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport sectors, cross-border cooperation, and joint measures aimed at fighting COVID-19. They also discussed cooperation within the EAEU and other integration originations.

Kazakhstan ranks among the largest investors in Kyrgyzstan. The volume of direct investments of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan since 2005 reached USD 1 bln. There are some 1,500 Kyrgyz companies working in Kazakhstan. Last year the commodity turnover between the nations made USD 796.2 mln.

Notably, the sides plan to hold a regular session of the Intergovernmental Council to boost economic cooperation.