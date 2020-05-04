Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakh PM introduces new Information Minister

    4 May 2020, 18:28

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin introduced, Aida Balayeva, the new Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the staff.

    The Head of Government thanked the former minister, Dauren Abayev, for the work done and wished him success on his new post, the PM’s press service reports.

    Introducing the new minister, Askar Mamin noted that over 20 years Aida Balayeva worked in the sphere of information and domestic policy. Over the years, she worked at the Department of Internal Policy of Almaty, Deputy Mayor of Astana, Head of the Department of Internal Policy of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people